Fire tears through house north of Escondido, displaces family of five

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A predawn blaze tore through a house just north of Escondido Monday and displaced a family of five.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. at a single-story, 1,200- square-foot house on Canyon Drive off Jesmond Dene Road, just east of Interstate 15, Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

Crews responded to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's attic and crawl space, LoCoco said. Firefighters initially battled the blaze from the outside and had the flames knocked down by 6:30 a.m.

An estimated 80% of the structure was damaged, the captain said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents -- two adults and three children -- arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.