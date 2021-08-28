Fire near Camp Pendleton sends thick, black smoke into the air

(KGTV) -- A brush fire burning near Camp Pendleton is sending thick, black smoke into the air, visible from miles around.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, the fire started near Cold Springs Road and Tenaja Road in the Cleveland National Forest. The blaze started around 1 p.m.

“Camp Pendleton units arrived in the area and identified that this fire is not on their base,” the district tweeted.

Cal Fire says the fire has so far scorched 20 to 25 acres. "There is no fire threat to our district at this time."

According to Cal Fire, ground and air resources are on scene.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

