SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A structure fire inside a condo community in Carlsbad triggered evacuations for nearby residents, according to a public information officer for the Carlsbad Fire Department.

CFD says the fire happened in the Windsong Cove community, located at 822 Kalpati Circle. Windsong Cove consists of four-unit condos.

Fire in Carlsbad trigggers evacuations for condo community

Firefighters received the initial call about the fire just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Holly Gonzalez, who is a public information officer for CFD, says the entire community was evacuated and there are road closures in the area. The public is being advised to stay away from the area for the next few hours.

As of 3:40 p.m., Gonzalez was not yet aware of any injuries connected to the fire. It's unclear at this point what the cause was or what the extent of the damage is.

Sky 10 flew above the fire as firefighters responded, spraying it down with several strong streams from their hoses. By 3:50 p.m., they stopped using the hoses, and the fire appeared to be extinguished.