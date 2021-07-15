Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Fire erupts on 50-foot vessel off the coast of Carlsbad

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
boat fire carlsbad 07152021.png
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:25:12-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire was reported aboard a 50-foot vessel off the coast of Carlsbad on Thursday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the fire occurred on the vessel about three and a half miles off the coast of Carlsbad. The vessel came from Oceanside, officials added.

It's unclear how the fire started or whether any injuries were reported.

Sky10 as in Carlsbad as crews responded:

In addition to a Coast Guard helicopter, Encinitas lifeguards, and the USCG cutters Monroe and Benjamin Bottoms responded to the scene.

10News is monitoring this breaking news.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th

WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th