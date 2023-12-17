Fire destroys mobile home, damages three others in oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — Fire destroyed a mobile home in Oceanside today, displacing four people, damaging three other homes and causing neighboring residents to evacuate.

Units were dispatched at 7:16 a.m. Saturday to the Cavalier Mobile Home Park at 40 Parkwood Lane, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

They quickly deployed fire hoses and applied water to the main fire, while assisting crews searched neighboring homes. The fire had extended into an adjacent home and was quickly extinguished, with all occupants and pets evacuated, officials said.

The fire in the adjacent home was extinguished within 30 minutes of the initial call, and the fire in the original home was extinguished close to an hour later.

The original home was completely destroyed, a second home had significant damage to the interior and exterior and two other adjacent homes had minor damage to the exterior, the department said.

A total of four adults, one dog and one cat were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The fire department was working with the property manager of the mobile home park and the Red Cross to ensure that all displaced occupants were provided shelter.

A total of 42 personnel were assigned to the fires, including eight engines, three ladder truck engines and two ambulances.

Personnel from Carlsbad and Vista, Camp Pendleton, San Diego Gas & Electric, the Oceanside Police Department and North County Transit assisted in the effort.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

