ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at an abandoned car wash and auto repair building in Escondido Thursday morning.

Fire crews first arrived at 750 North Escondido Boulevard at 3 a.m. to fight the flames.

The fire has destroyed the building, and as of 6 a.m., Escondido police officers reopened West Mission Avenue. The road has been closed for a few hours.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.