Fire crews make progress on Chapparal Fire in north San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Overnight, firefighters made progress against a brush fire burning along the San Diego-Riverside County line.

Cleveland National Forest said the Chapparal Fire was 50% contained after burning across 1,427 acres in north San Diego and Riverside counties as of Tuesday morning.

Evacuation orders and warnings in San Diego and Riverside Counties will be lifted as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Road closures were still in effect for Tenaja Road at Calle Pino and South Main Divide Road.

Tuesday, fire officials said that some resources assigned to the fire would be moved and made available for other incidents. Currently, 532 fire personnel, 17 hand crews, 11 helicopters, 24 engines, and one water tender were assigned to the fire.

Crews plan to finish installing hose lays and mop-up work.

Officials added that while monsoonal moisture and cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday, daytime heating and some "instability" may lead to isolated afternoon thunderstorms and the possibility of "gusty, erratic" winds in the area.