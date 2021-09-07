Fifth horse dies as Del Mar wraps up summer meet schedule

DEL MAR (CNS) - A 2-year-old colt appearing in his first race was fatally injured at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club during the track's last day of racing for the summer, track officials confirmed.

"With heavy hearts, we are sad to report that Honor Award was humanely euthanized following the attending veterinarians' determination that he could not be saved. Our deepest sympathies to the Wygods, trainer John Shirreffs and his team," Del Mar tweeted Monday.

Honor Award, who was trained by John Shirreffs and owned by Pam and Martin Wygod, stumbled at the top of the final stretch in Monday's second race and was vanned off. His jockey was Ricardo Gonzalez.

Honor Award is the fifth horse to die from an injury suffered at the track in 2021.