FBI seeks public's help in identifying bank robber in Solana Beach

San Diego FBI
The San Diego FBI has released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of robbing the Union Bank in the 900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 01, 2021
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego FBI has released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of robbing a bank in Solana Beach Wednesday morning.

According to detectives, the robbery happened at the Union Bank in the 900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive around 9:40 a.m.

The man seen in the images is suspected of entering the bank and demanding a teller to give him money. The robber allegedly received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a stolen car, which was later recovered.

The suspect is described by detectives as being either a White or Hispanic man in his early 50s who is around six feet tall. He was wearing a dark jumpsuit, dark gloves, dark shoes, dark neck gator, blue hat, safety glasses, and an orange safety vest.

If anyone has any information in connection with the robbery, please contact the San Diego FBI: 1-800-CALL-FBI; or tips.fbi.gov or San Diego Crime Stoppers: 888 580-8477; or sdcrimestoppers.org.

