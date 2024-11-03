Father-daughter duo honors loved one’s memory at Breeders' Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — This year, the beauty of Del Mar Racetrack meets the prestige of the Breeders' Cup, one of the most celebrated horse racing events of the year. With royal purple adorning the grounds, spectators in extravagant race attire, and bettors calculating their trifectas, the event drew tens of thousands to Del Mar, including Dan and Brittney Seminack.

“I have memories of going to Churchill Downs, Gulfstream Park,” Brittney said. “[Del Mar] is like no other racetrack in the country. It’s beautiful.”

This is Brittney’s first time at Del Mar to watch the races where the surf meets the turf. For her father, however, it’s his fourth visit. His first time at Del Mar was on his honeymoon 36 years ago with his wife, Patty.

“The first day, Pat and I came here together. The second day, she stayed by the pool, and I came back,” Dan recalled. “It was a lot of fun.”

From that first experience, the Seminacks became avid racing fans, visiting some of the nation’s most famous racetracks. Earlier this year, Dan and Brittney lost their longtime betting partner, Patty, who passed away from cancer. This trip to the Breeders’ Cup serves as both a tribute and a celebration of their beloved mother and wife.

“It’s crazy to think my parents probably stood right here, watching the races all those years ago,” Brittney said. “It’s remarkable, such a cool experience, and really special for us both.”

Keeping with family tradition, Dan made his bets based on race odds, while Brittney, like her mom, chose horses with the best names.

