Family altercation at Escondido home leads to standoff with SWAT

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — There is a large police presence including SWAT outside of a home in Escondido after authorities say a person pointed a gun at family members during an altercation Saturday evening.

According to the Escondido Police Department, the person pointed a weapon described as a rifle or shotgun at family members.

Police say the victims have made it out safe and officials are now negotiating with the person who is barricaded inside the home.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.