Fallen pole leaves man trapped after car crash on I-805 near Torrey Pines

TORREY PINES, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been charged for suspicion of driving under the influence after his car crashed into a light pole on a San Diego highway early Tuesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 2:45 a.m. about a crash on Interstate 805 southbound at Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was trapped in his car for about 20 minutes after he crashed into a light pole, causing it to fall over across the slow lane of the highway.

Officers were able to help rescue the man and he was examined for injuries by medics once they arrived at the scene. He was later arrested on a DUI charge.

A tow truck helped drag the pole out of the lanes so traffic could flow smoothly.