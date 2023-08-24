Fallbrook man killed and Murrieta man seriously injured in San Marcos area crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man died and a 61-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in the San Marcos area Thursday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Deer Springs Road, west of Mesa Rock Road.

The 23-year-old man, who is from Fallbrook, was driving a silver BMW 330ci in the eastbound lane of Deer Springs Road. Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Murrieta man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma in the road's westbound lane.

CHP says "for reasons that are still under investigation," the BMW driver crossed over the solid double yellow lines and went directly into the truck's path, causing the crash.

First responders pronounced the Fallbrook man dead at the scene, and the truck driver was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of his major injuries, according to CHP's press release.

CHP shutdown the road until around 8:15 p.m. as troopers investigated and cleared up the crash. CHP determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.

The investigation is active, and if you have information for troopers, reach out to CHP's Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

CHP and San Marcos' Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to this crash.