Fallbrook community to build custom home for injured Marine

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The Fallbrook community on Saturday started the building process for a specially adapted home for a Marine who was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization, coordinated the effort to help retired Lance Corporal Erik Galvan get housing that can accommodate him.

Saturday's event signaled the beginning of the build process. It was held at Riverview Evangelical Free Church in Bonsall, and the public had the chance to meet LCpl. Galvan.

According to Home For Our Troops, Galvan was injured just months into his first deployment in Afghanistan on June 15, 2011. At the time, the 19-year-old man was an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines.

During a patrol, an IED exploded, causing Galvan to lose both his legs and right hand. Because of the severity of his injuries, he had to undergo multiple surgeries at Walter Reed Medical Center and he stayed at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for two years.

The new home for Galvan will include more than 40 special adaptions, like widened doorwars for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities such as lower countertops and pull-down shelving.

The adaptions will also make it easier for Galvan to navigate inside.

“My current home is almost like a prison because the only place I can be is one room,” he says.

Home For Our Troops says the First Nation Group is the community event sponsor for this build.

According to the press release, Home For Our Troops has built 355 custom homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans. The nonprofit says it relies on contributions from donors, supporters and corporate partners to build each veteran's home.

“Thank you for your support to our Veterans as they rebuild their lives and return to a sense of normality. Without your dedication and donations, none of this would be possible,” Galvan says.

If you would like to get involved or make a donation, visit the nonprofit's website.

You can read more about Galvan's story here.