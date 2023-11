OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuations are underway due to a brush fire threatening structures in Oceanside Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:13 p.m. near Marron Road and College Boulevard.

Oceanside Police and the Oceanside Fire Department are working on evacuations. Cal Fire is also assisting with aircraft units.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.