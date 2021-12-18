Escondido police seek public's help in finding at-risk woman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — Police were still searching Saturday for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.
Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.
She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants, and walking a small white dog.
Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.