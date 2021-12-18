Watch
Escondido police seek public's help in finding at-risk woman

Escondido Police Department
Posted at 3:56 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 18:57:04-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — Police were still searching Saturday for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants, and walking a small white dog.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.

