Escondido police seek public's help in finding at-risk woman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — Police were still searching Saturday for an at-risk woman who was last seen Friday morning.

Janet Dopp went missing at about 7:06 a.m. Friday from the 1300 block of Charlotte Way, the Escondido Police Department said.

She was believed to be wearing a light blue jacket, green sweatpants, and walking a small white dog.

Police said anyone who sees her should call 911.