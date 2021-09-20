Escondido Police officer injured during axe attack

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- An Escondido Police officer was injured after a woman attacked him with an axe Monday morning.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers were called to an area near Valley Parkway and Hickory Street just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman hacking the sidewalk with a short-handled axe.

After arriving, an officer located the woman on the corner of Grape Street and Valley Parkway.

As the officer pulled onto Grape Street, the woman ran out into the street and, while attempting to drive away, the woman swung the axe at the officer through the open driver's side window, police said.

According to police, the woman then ran into the parking lot of the vacant downtown Palomar Medical Center after striking the officer twice in the left arm.

The suspect, identified as Aleisha Strickland, 28, was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. and later booked into the Vista Detention Facility for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Michelle Mayfield at 760-839-4926.

