Escondido police find body in burning car at storage facility parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — First responders in Escondido found a body inside a burning car in the parking lot of a storage facility Sunday morning, according to the Escondido Police Department's watch commander.

The watch commander says units first responded to a call about a car on fire at the Public Storage facility, located at 325 Brotherton Road, at 9:58 a.m.

Responding officers found the burning car parked under a carport in the facility's parking lot. As they investigated the scene, officers discovered a body inside the passenger vehicle, according to EPD.

The watch commander says a death investigation is underway; however, it's still too early at this point to determine the cause of the fire or death.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.