Escondido Police Department makes child porn arrest, suspect had hundreds of photos & videos

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says it arrested a 45-year-old man on a felony child porn possession charge following a monthslong investigation.

EPD says it received a tip from an out of state cyber vigilante group on May 24, 2023. The group reported it had been communicating with the suspect, Douglas Smith, and he was having a sexual conversation with an adult posing as a child online.

The department says the vigilante group drove to Escondido and confronted Smith at his home, and they contacted EPD to tell them about the situation.

"Unfortunately, at the time the group contacted law enforcement, probable cause to make an arrest of Smith did not exist," the department's press release states.

EPD continued to work with the group and combed through their evidence, including the online communication with the suspect. Detectives from EPD's Family Protection and Child Exploitation Unit met the group, reviewed the messages and began its own investigation.

The unit developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant to seize Smith's electronic devices from his Escondido home.

The detectives spent several weeks reviewing the data on the devices, and they determined he possessed hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, according to EPD.

EPD says it arrested Smith on Friday, Aug. 25, for felony possession of child porn at his new residence in Vista.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office and EPD says cyber vigilantism is frowned upon, and if you have information about child sexual abuse, exploitation or online sexual enticement of a child, contact your local law enforcement agency or San Diego's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"Law enforcement professionals investigating these types of egregious crimes have specialized training and follow specific protocols established by ICAC which ensure proper preservation of evidence and professional investigation," the press release says.

If you want to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood, reach out to EPD's anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477 or head to the department's website.