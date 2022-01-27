Escondido PD: SUV used to smash into jewelry store, cash & merchandise stolen

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Police say a couple of thieves used a stolen car to plow through the doors of a local jewelry store in Escondido and took an undisclosed amount of merchandise and cash early Thursday morning.

According to the Escondido Police Department, the smash-and-grab happened at 1:36 a.m. at the Jewelry and Repair Center in the 300 block of W. Mission Avenue.

Officers were able to get surveillance footage following the incident. In the video, two burglars are seen using a white Volkswagen SUV to ram into the business before getting out and rushing inside. One burglar allegedly used an ax to break into display cases and stole jewelry and cash.

Police believe the SUV was stolen out of Oceanside two days prior to the burglary.

Both burglars are described by police as Hispanic men. The first suspect was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants, and the second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. Both men wore masks to conceal their identities.

The Escondido Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the burglars in the video footage of the crime and report any information to Detective Mike Martinez at 760-839-4739.

To report any suspicious activities in your neighborhood, you may contact the Police Department directly, or you may make an unidentified call on our “Anonymous Tip Line” at 760-743-TIPS (8477) or via our Web site at police.escondido.org.