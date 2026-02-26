Escondido City Council addresses controversial DHS training contract at city firing range

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) -- Escondido city leaders publicly addressed a contract allowing federal immigration agents to train at a city-owned firing range Wednesday, drawing a large crowd and hours of debate.

Dozens of residents rallied outside City Hall, holding signs and chanting, calling on the city to end the contract between the Escondido Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security. The agreement allows ICE agents to use the city's firing range for training.

"This is not okay, it's not okay anywhere, it's not okay in North County, it's not okay anywhere. So we are here in support of our people in support of everyone and hopefully get our point across," Jessica Islas, a demonstrator, said.

The debate continued for hours inside the council meeting.

"Your community is crying to be the protectors from those who seek to harm us. You all have the opportunity to be on the right side of this," one attendee said.

It was the first time the full City Council received a public presentation outlining the contract, as well as a discussion about whether to reject future contracts connected to border security or immigration enforcement.

"Our city leadership must ensure that all Escondido residents' constitutional and due process are protected and upheld," another attendee said.

Police say the agreement dates back to 2024 and was renewed earlier this year for about $67,000. Many speakers argued the issue isn't about money — it's about values.

"It's a prioritization of resources that we should not be prioritizing," Richard Cannon of 50501 North County San Diego said.

During the meeting, the mayor said there hasn't been a time when the city has terminated a contract without cause.

"While I agree the current situation is chaotic, that would be more chaotic. We're left with a losing option either way," Mayor Dane White said.

Residents say the debate is far from over, and they continue to call for ICE to end its presence in their community.

