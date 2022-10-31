Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.

Reppenhagen tried to find Finn in the neighborhood, asked neighbors about his whereabouts and checked animal shelters too. She even posted flyers around the area to try to get the public to be on the lookout.

The press release says one of Reppenhagen's neighbors came forward on Wednesday with video from their home security system on Oct. 9, the day Finn was taken, showing what appeared to be a woman delivering Amazon packages in the neighborhood.

The video showed the driver making a delivery at Reppenhagen's home and putting Finn into her car and driving away.

Reppenhagen reported the theft to deputies after seeing the video. After a 10News story about the dognapping aired earlier this week, someone who recognized the suspect reached out to detectives and reported them.

On Saturday, detectives served a search warrant at a San Diego home, and the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dena Vindiola, admitted to stealing Finn. However; the dog was not at her home.

"Detectives found out she works for a third-party delivery service that contracts for Amazon deliveries," the press release stated.

The suspect told deputies she gave Finn to an animal shelter in El Centro after a friend and her mother didn't want the golden retriever.

When the sheriff's office reached out to the animal shelter, they learned Finn had been staying with a foster family while waiting to be adopted.

Detectives coordinated with the foster family and Reppenhagen for a meet-up at a Petco store Sunday for Finn's reunion.

"We're happy to report the reunion was a success," the press release says.

Vindiola was arrested for grand theft and other charges, deputies said.