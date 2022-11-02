Encinitas dognapping suspect pleads not guilty, to be released from jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Days after a stolen dog was reunited with its owner, the suspected dognapper is going to be released from jail until her next court date.

Dena Vindiola was arrested for allegedly stealing a Golden Retriever from his home while she was working as a delivery driver.

She was charged with stealing a dog and for having meth in her home while deputies searched her home.

Vindiola pled not guilty.

"When anybody comes on our property and takes something that belongs to them or even breaks into your vehicle or even finds your lost purse it just feels really bad when you're violated like that," said Denise Denise Reppenhagen.

Despite it all, the dog's owner, Denise Reppenhagen, is focusing on the positive, which is having her four-legged family member home --while the process plays out.

"We just want to get back into our normal lifestyle - get back to work, get back to everything that we do in normal day-to-day life. The last three weeks have been really hard because our focus was completely focused on finding Finn," said Reppenhagen

Fin was missing for weeks until he was found.

"I just have hopes that the justice system will do what they do and I don't want this," she said. "I don't want any other family to experience what we experienced - a missing family member whether its a dog or a child - I mean that's just something that you don't even know how it feels."

Vindiola will be in court later this month.

