Emergency crews respond to Escondido Fire engine stuck in sinkhole

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Emergency crews have responded to a scene in North San Diego County where a fire engine got stuck in a sinkhole after first responders left a medical call Thursday afternoon.

According to the Escondido Fire Department, one of its fire engines was returning from a medical incident when the asphalt gave way beneath the tires in the 1000 block of Country Club Lane in Escondido.

No danger has been reported in the surrounding areas and all firefighters were able to get out without any injuries.

EPD says the dirt is still giving way and they are trying to find a way to free the fire engine from the sinkhole.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.