Elderly woman hospitalized after her SUV was struck by Freightliner in Escondido

Posted at 3:33 PM, Feb 23, 2023
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An elderly woman is fighting for her life after her SUV was struck by an 18-wheeler in Escondido’s San Pasqual Valley neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 11:17 a.m. about a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer in the 17900 block of San Pasqual Valley Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a 72-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Honda CRV in the eastbound lane on San Pasqual Valley road when her SUV, for unknown reasons, veered off the road and crashed into a hillside.

The collision caused the SUV to overturn and propel back onto the road where it was hit by a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer. which was driven by a 33-year-old man.

SDPD says the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer only received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

