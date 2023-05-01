Duplex fire in Ramona displaces 3 people

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A duplex fire in Ramoa forced three people out of their home Sunday afternoon.

According to CalFire San Diego, the fire happened in the 900 block of Main St. in Ramona around 4:40 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire by 5:05 p.m. The initial investigation indicated the building was a total loss.

CalFire estimated the damages to be around $100,000.

No injuries were reported in this fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene as well.

CalFire is investigating the cause of the fire.