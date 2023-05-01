Watch Now
Duplex fire in Ramona displaces 3 people

CalFire
According to CalFire, the fire happened in the 900 block of Main St. in Ramona around 4:40 p.m.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 00:20:53-04

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A duplex fire in Ramoa forced three people out of their home Sunday afternoon.

According to CalFire San Diego, the fire happened in the 900 block of Main St. in Ramona around 4:40 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire by 5:05 p.m. The initial investigation indicated the building was a total loss.

CalFire estimated the damages to be around $100,000.

No injuries were reported in this fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene as well.

CalFire is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
