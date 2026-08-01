DUI driver strikes CHP vehicle

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — A DUI driver was arrested Friday after a series of crashes that left three people with minor injuries, including a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer.

According to CHP, the incident occurred at approximately 8:27 p.m. Friday night on Valley Center Road north of Round Tree Road.

Preliminary investigators with CHP said a white Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 52-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Valley Center Road when it veered into the opposing lanes of traffic and collided with a red Fiat. After the initial crash, the Jeep continued out of control and struck the left side of a California Highway Patrol patrol vehicle.

CHP officers and fire personnel responded to the scene. The driver of the Fiat and the CHP officer both suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Evidence indicates alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash, according to CHP. The Jeep driver, identified as Mathew Jon Calac Winslow, was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including felony driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Public Information Officer J. Pedersen at (760) 643-3400.