DUI crash on NB-5 in Carlsbad leaves 1 dead, multiple injured; 1 arrested

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An arrest has been made after an overnight crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad left a person dead and multiple trapped and injured early Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. about a crash involving two cars on NB-5 in the La Costa area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that a driver with a passenger struck an Uber before flipping over. CHP says the passenger in the suspect's car was ejected and died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Police say the Uber driver's car also flipped from the impact of the crash and the victims were trapped, prompting emergency crews to use the jaws of life to rescue them. The suspect has been charged with DUI.