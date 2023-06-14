Watch Now
DUI checkpoint set for Friday by Escondido Police

Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 14, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Escondido Police Department said Wednesday it will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The EPD said impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

