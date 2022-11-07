Driver who died in Miramar Ranch car crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a solo car crash in Miramar Ranch North.

Martin Jaquez of San Diego lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The westbound car struck a center divider near Scripps Creek Drive at high speed, overturned and rolled over side to side several times, ejecting Jaquez onto the roadway, the agency reported.

He died at the scene of the accident.

The San Diego police department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.