Driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into power pole in Oceanside

Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 02, 2021
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz was taken into custody Saturday after he crashed into a power pole on Mesa Drive, knocking out power in the area, police said.

A stolen white Mercedes crashed into a pole at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Mesa Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver was arrested by police on suspicion of auto theft.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were dispatched to restore power to the area.

Mesa Drive was reopened to traffic about 4:20 p.m. after being shut down for around two hours.

