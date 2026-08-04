Driver jailed for road-rage assault in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) — A man who allegedly assaulted two people over the weekend after the three of them got into a traffic crash on a northern San Diego-area freeway offramp is now behind bars.

Orlando Query Chavez, 49, got into a confrontation with a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday following the collision between two pickup trucks on the connector from northbound Interstate 5 to Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During the dispute, Chavez allegedly battered the woman and stabbed the man as the victims were seated inside their Chevrolet Silverado, then got back into his Chevrolet Colorado and drove off, the CHP reported.

Oceanside police eventually located Chavez and his vehicle and arrested the suspect. He was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault and attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

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