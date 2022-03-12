Drive-by shooting in Vista leaves 1 hospitalized, SDSO investigating

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County deputies say a man is in the hospital after being struck multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Vista Friday night.

The shooting happened at 8:39 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

Authorities say they are searching for a red Cadillac, which they believe is being occupied by suspects in connection with the shooting.