Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Drive-by shooting in Vista leaves 1 hospitalized, SDSO investigating

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 00:36:36-05

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County deputies say a man is in the hospital after being struck multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Vista Friday night.

The shooting happened at 8:39 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

Authorities say they are searching for a red Cadillac, which they believe is being occupied by suspects in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!