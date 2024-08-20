Watch Now
Downed power lines cause road closures in Oceanside, interrupting school pick up

Parent of student
According to a school spokesperson, a delivery truck hit a power line, causing the electrical wires to fall and block the school's entrance.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Fire Department says downed power lines near Pablo Tac Elementary School caused road closures and interrupted student pickup Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, a private company's delivery truck hit a power line, causing the electrical wires to fall as the truck blocked the school's entrance. They also told 10News that the students are safe and being moved to an off-site address for after-school pickup.

Additionally, the spokesperson says the electrical wires caused a tree to catch fire in a neighbor's yard, but it did not reach the campus. The school did lose power following the crash.

Pablo Tac Elementary's address is 3535 Hacienda Drive, just off Highway 76 in Oceanside.

OFD says as of 2:52 p.m., the power lines were de-energized, but Hacienda Drive was still closed. Police officers were walking students to the new pick-up spot, per OFD.

"We advise parents and guardians to allow extra time for pickup and to follow any detour signs or instructions from local authorities. Updates will be provided as the situation develops," a Facebook post by OFD says.

Firefighters first tweeted about the traffic situation a little after 2 p.m. The district says it has notified parents.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

