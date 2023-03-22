Domestic dispute call prompts SWAT team response at Vista home

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A SWAT team has been called to a home in North San Diego County where a man accused of assaulting his wife has holed himself up inside after deputies arrived to question him about the alleged incident.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 8:18 a.m. about a domestic dispute between a man and his wife in the 300 block of Apollo Drive in Vista.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the wife came out with her grandchildren but the man stayed inside and refused to make contact with law enforcement.

Deputies say after the man failed for about 90 minutes to respond to deputies' orders to exit the home and surrender, they called in special weapons and tactics personnel to take up positions around it.

Several neighboring residences were evacuated as a precaution as the situation unfolded. The standoff was ongoing as of 11:15 a.m., according to authorities.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available. City News Service contributed to this article.