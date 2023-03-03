Dog killed as fire damages Rancho Bernardo townhouses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire sparked by an electrical malfunction in a microwave oven damaged two townhouses in a Rancho Bernardo residential fourplex Friday, displacing two families and killing a dog owned by one of them, authorities said.

The blaze in the 17400 block of Fairlie Road broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 25 minutes to put out the fire, SDFRD Battalion Chief Mark Reece told OnSceneTV. The personnel were able to confine the flames to one of the adjoining residences, but another sustained smoke and water damage.

"Unfortunately, we lost one pet today, (but had) no firefighter or civilian injuries," Reece said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the damaged homes arrange for emergency shelter.

