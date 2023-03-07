Dispute call leads to arrest in bomb threat against San Marcos Elementary School

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A 911 call about a dispute at a San Marcos home led to the arrest of a woman wanted for allegedly reporting a bomb threat at an elementary school under false pretense last month.

Marie Kim, 32, was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a bomb threat, battery, vandalism, and obstructing a peace officer in connection with two incidents that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call on Feb. 23 about an argument at a home in the 2700 block of Twin Oaks Valley.

SDSO says they were already looking for Kim on suspicion of making the phone bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School on Feb. 8. Deputies were able to identify her at the home and took her into custody.

Kim was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and has been released on bail since.

The department received a call around 1 p.m. that day about a bomb threat at the school, and school personnel evacuated the campus after learning of the threat.

Deputies then searched the entire campus along with bomb-sniffing dogs from the Cal State San Marcos Police Department, and the San Diego State University Police Department. Eventually, nothing suspicious was found at the school.