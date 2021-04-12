Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccine site to close for third-straight weekend due to short supply

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination super station will be forced to close for a third-straight weekend due to a shortfall in delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccination site will be closed Wednesday, April 14; Friday, April 16; Saturday, April 17; and Sunday, April, 18 because of the low number of doses delivered to Scripps Health last week, according to the health care system.

Scripps Health says that patients who had appointments scheduled for these days will automatically be rescheduled through the MyTurn appointment system.

The site closure comes as California opens vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 and older. That move was made by the state under the guidance that the supply of vaccine doses would continue to increase in the months ahead.

The Del Mar site is not a walk-up site and appointments are required.

For information on making a vaccination appointment through the county, visit the county's website.