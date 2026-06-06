Criminal proceedings paused in 'Trump House' murder case

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Criminal proceedings have been suspended in the fatal attack on the owner of the so-called ``Trump House'' in Escondido while authorities determine the defendant's mental state.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, is charged with several felonies, including murder in the May 20 attack on 69-year- old Kerry Sheron outside the victim's home, which was well known locally for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Prosecutors have not announced a motive, but friends and family have described Butler as struggling with PTSD after leaving the Navy. Butler remains jailed at the Vista Detention Facility without bail and faces up to 28 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

However, his case has been suspended until a decision can be made on his mental state after he refused to leave his cell for a scheduled arraignment last Wednesday. Butler was again due in court for a rescheduled arraignment Friday, but Judge Richard Monroy suspended the case until a court-appointed psychiatrist evaluates Butler and determines his ability to understand the case against him, the Union-Tribune reported.

He is now scheduled to appear July 17 in CARE Court in the Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego. CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court is a civil court program that connects individuals living with severe, untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders with court-ordered, individualized treatment and housing plans.

Supporters of Sheron showed up outside the court on Wednesday and Friday, many holding signs demanding justice for the veteran.

Prosecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, causing the victim to collapse to the ground, then struck him several more times after Sheron had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

Escondido police said an alleged motive for the attack remains under investigation, including whether there may have been ``a political component,'' though the department said it had not developed evidence to support that conclusion.

Investigators were also exploring whether Butler and Sheron had any prior relationship with one another.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement, ``The violent assault and murder of Kerry Sheron outside his own home has left his family and community shaken and grieving for the veteran's senseless loss of life. My office has filed a murder charge along with related charges against the perpetrator and will seek justice and accountability under the law while providing support for the victim's family. The investigation will continue to seek answers to the relevant aspects of this case.''

A GoFundMe page created in support of Sheron's family describes him as " a proud U.S. Army veteran known in the community for proudly displaying American flags and patriotic decorations outside his home. His loss has devastated our family beyond words.''

Butler's wife, Breanna Butler, told the California Post that she didn't know why her husband would attack Sheron, whom they had met before while out walking their dogs.

He ``never showed any signs of hostility before when we spoke with them,'' Breanna Butler said. ``I don't really know where it came from.''

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