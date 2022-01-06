Crime Stoppers seek to ID suspect in San Dieguito Academy HS vandalism

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of identifying a man accused of vandalizing a high school in Encinitas on New Years Day.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the vandalism happened just before 4:00 a.m. at San Dieguito Academy High School in the 800 block of Santa Fe Drive.

RELATED: District officials investigating hate speech found at San Dieguito Academy

The man in the images is suspected of spray painting vulgar slurs on the administration building, causing nearly $725 in damage.

He is described by police as an unknown race thin man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect is asked to call Sheriff's Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at (760) 966-3504 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.