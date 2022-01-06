Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Crime Stoppers seek to ID suspect in San Dieguito Academy HS vandalism

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
Encinitas HS Vandalism.png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 14:55:14-05

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of identifying a man accused of vandalizing a high school in Encinitas on New Years Day.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the vandalism happened just before 4:00 a.m. at San Dieguito Academy High School in the 800 block of Santa Fe Drive.

RELATED: District officials investigating hate speech found at San Dieguito Academy

The man in the images is suspected of spray painting vulgar slurs on the administration building, causing nearly $725 in damage.

He is described by police as an unknown race thin man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect is asked to call Sheriff's Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at (760) 966-3504 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER