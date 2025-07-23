Crews battle 100-acre fire north of Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A brush fire spread across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, blackening scores of acres but posing no immediate threats to buildings or people.

The blaze erupted around midday in the northwestern reaches of the military installation, just south of the Orange County border, authorities reported.

Within several hours, the flames had charred about 100 acres, said Marine Corps Capt. James Sartain, a base spokesman.

"The fire does not currently pose a threat to installation structures or personnel," Sartain said in the mid-afternoon.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

