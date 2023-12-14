Crashed car found at Carlsbad intersection with bullet holes; 2 people wounded

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- Three people were hospitalized -- two with gunshot wounds -- after a shooting Wednesday night in Carlsbad.

Carlsbad Police Lt. Scott Meritt told ABC 10News that officers were called to the intersection of Alga Road and El Fuerte Street at around 9:20 p.m. due to reports of gunfire in the area.

Responding officers arrived to find a Mercedes-Benz sedan had crashed and had bullet holes on the driver’s side door.

The driver was found alone inside with a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Meritt.

Police said two other victims were not in the car when officers arrived; they were later found at a local hospital, with one of them suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The three victims, who are not from Carlsbad, are expected to survive, according to police.

As of early Thursday morning, no arrests were made and there were no details available on suspect or vehicle descriptions linked to the shooting.

Meritt said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Carlsbad Police Det. Chris Collier at 442-339-5569.