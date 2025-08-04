Crash on I-5's northbound lanes snarls traffic around Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a crash near Oceanside temporarily forced all lanes of I-5 to be closed in the area near Camp Pendleton. As of 8:30 a.m., most of the lanes reopened to traffic, with just one northbound lane still being closed.

The crash caused heavy traffic for drivers from Harbor Drive in Oceanside to Las Pulgas Road.

According to CHP's traffic alert website, units first arrived on scene by 7:10 a.m. The alert page stated a vehicle, possibly an SUV, was on fire, and someone was trapped inside.

🚨 SIG ALERT 🚨

CHP has issued a Sig Alert for the #3 and #4 lanes of northbound I-5, approximately 3.5 miles north of Harbor Dr. CHP Oceanside is out investigating a solo vehicle crash. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Updates to follow. #TrafficAlert #CHPOceanside pic.twitter.com/VocUj3XDFo — CHP Oceanside Area (@CHP_Oceanside) August 4, 2025

A CHP officer told ABC 10News that at one point, two helicopters landed on the highway for the medical evacuation.

The CHP alert log also stated a car stopped as the driver fell asleep behind the wheel as they waited for the traffic standstill to start clearing out.

Here's an approximate location of the crash:

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.