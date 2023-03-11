Coyote caught in illegal jaw trap returned to wild after weeks of care

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A coyote caught in an illegal jaw trap in February was Friday released into the wild by the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife team after three weeks of care.

The adult female coyote was rescued from a residential property by SDHS's Humane Law Enforcement on Feb. 17, where she was found in the Skyline neighborhood "dangling on a chain link fence from a jaw trap attached to her left front leg," a statement from SDHS read.

The humane officers rushed her to SDHS's Ramona Wildlife Center, where Project Wildlife's medical team provided pain medication, took X-rays, and tended to her wounds. The coyote had soft tissue damage to her lower leg due to the trap, but no fractures or permanent damage.

While under anesthesia, veterinarians also noted the coyote needed significant dental care, including a tooth extraction, which was most likely caused by her trying to free herself from the trap.

The coyote was released back to the wild on Friday afternoon in a greenbelt area not far from where she was found, according to the humane society report.

"When she first came in, we didn't think she was going to make it," said Andy Blue, campus director of SDHS's Ramona Wildlife Center. "Typically, animals caught in these awful traps have such extensive damage, that they are unable to return to the wild and fend for themselves."

San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement is investigating this as felony animal cruelty. A jaw trap is a metal trap that snaps shut on an animal to immobilize it.

"While we can't comment on the specifics of this case, the public should know that these traps are illegal," said Lt. Regina Price with SDHS. "Not only are they extremely inhumane, anyone can get caught in them -- children, pets, and wildlife. There is no excuse for placing them in the community."

The humane society asked San Diegans to report suspected animal abuse or neglect to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012.