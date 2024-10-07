County health officials detect first case of dengue virus in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County has detected its first case of dengue in Escondido.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four people infected with dengue will experience symptoms such as fever, nausea, rashes, aches, and pains.

Health officials said the virus, acquired locally, was reported on Oct. 3. The patient has since recovered, officials said.

The county has deployed its Vector Control team to prevent the virus from spreading.

“This mosquito is unique in some ways. One thing is that it doesn't fly very far,” said Dr. Mark Beatty, assistant medical director with the county’s Public Health Department.

Beatty urged residents to start with their own yards, where mosquitoes nest and lay eggs.

“They love humans,” Beatty said. “If people have things holding water in their yards, like flower pots or pet bowls, they should dump them out.”

He also noted that these mosquitoes are known as ankle biters.

“Using permethrin-based repellents on clothing and wearing long sleeves can help prevent bites,” he said.

The dengue virus was detected in a person living near Bear Valley Parkway and Glenridge Road in Escondido, where the county has focused its mosquito control efforts.

Allison Bray, an environmental health specialist with the county, said residents in the area can expect to see the Vector Control team working in the neighborhood over the next several days.

“Treatments with backpack applicators started Friday and will continue through Monday,” Bray said. “Starting Tuesday, we’ll also conduct treatments with a truck-mounted applicator early in the morning for the next three days.”

For tips on preventing mosquito bites, the county advises residents to visit the "Fight the Bite" section of its website.

