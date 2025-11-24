Construction expected to close SR-78, I-15 connector

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Caltrans will close the Interstate 15 and SR-78 connector starting Sunday night due to ongoing construction.
The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. closure will remain in place through Tuesday night.
Attached below are the closure details and alternative routes to take:
- CLOSURE: Northbound I-15 connector to SR-78 closed from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- DETOUR: Northbound I-15 to eastbound SR-78 motorists may continue on westbound SR-78 and proceed to the Nordahl Road exit. Then turn left onto the eastbound onramp SR-78.
- CLOSURE: Northbound I-15 connector to SR-78 closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- DETOUR: Northbound I-15 to SR-78 motorists may continue on northbound I-15 and exit on El Norte Parkway. Turn left and proceed onto the southbound I-15 onramp from El Norte Parkway. And continue on southbound I-15 to the SR-78 connector.
- CLOSURE: Westbound SR-78 connector to Southbound I-15 closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- DETOUR: Westbound SR-78 to Southbound I-15 motorists may continue westbound on SR-78 and proceed to exit on Nordahl Road. Then turn left onto the eastbound onramp SR-78 and continue eastbound to the southbound I-15 connector.
