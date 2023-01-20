2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County and three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.

According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September 2022.

According to the documents, the San Diego County theaters set to be shuttered are:

Parkway Plaza Stadum 18 and Imax in El Cajon

Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax in Escondido

Other Southern California theaters on the chopping block are Sherman Oaks Galleria 16; Metro Point in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda and Imax; and Hemet Cinema 12.

The Berkeley 7 cinemas in Northern California will also be closed.