Community mourns loss of 13-year-old North San Diego County boy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Friends and family members are mourning the sudden loss of a 13-year-old North County boy.

The boy, identified by the Vista Unified School District as Marco, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22.

Family members told ABC 10News that Marco felt sick that day while playing soccer during PE class at Madison Middle School in Oceanside. Some friends said he didn’t look well before he collapsed on campus.

District Superintendent Dr. Matthew Doyle confirmed that Marco was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In a statement sent to parents at Madison Middle School, Doyle said:

“As background, he fell ill on our campus during class last Friday early afternoon, and was promptly transported to a local hospital where later that day he passed away. The official medical report was received this weekend and it indicates the cause was a heart condition that had been previously undetected. I share this information with the full permission of the family, who join me in hoping that we can all turn our attention to respectful remembrance.”

Marco’s family said the heart condition prevented the proper flow of blood in the heart. The family confirmed that they did not know of the condition; they described Marco was an active teenager who enjoyed running and skateboarding.

With Marco’s passing, Doyle said counselors would be a present on campus to help students and staff deal with the tragedy.

Marco’s family is organizing a celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at Mance Buchanon Park, on 425 College Boulevard, in Oceanside.

ABC 10News learned the middle school is also planning activities to honor Marco.