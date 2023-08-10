Coast Guard apprehends 13 on crowded vessel near Solana Beach coast

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The United States Coast Guard says it caught 13 undocumented migrants trying to enter the United States on a small boat in San Diego County on Thursday.

According to the agency, they received a report from California State Parks around 10:30 a.m. about a vessel trying to land near Carlsbad.

The boat was blocked by local police and lifeguards in the area, causing it to continue southbound and make another attempt at landing north of Del Mar at Fletcher Cove, officials said.

For unknown reasons, the vessel became disabled around 100 yards from the shore, and someone jumped into the water. That person was apprehended by lifeguards and turned over to Border Patrol.

The Coast Guard told ABC 10News they launched a small boat to the scene and apprehended 13 people in the vessel. Those individuals were also handed over to Border Patrol, who seized the vessel as well.

Local police, Solana Beach and State lifeguards, San Clemente Border Patrol, and the Marine Task Force assisted with the incident.