City of Oceanside seeks feedback on route for Inland Rail Trail

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Oceanside is seeking public feedback as it seeks to complete the final segment of the 21-mile Inland Rail Trail, presenting three options to the community, it was announced today.

The multi-use rail trail parallels the North County Transit District's Sprinter line and will connect Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Escondido.

For the final 7.4-mile segment, Oceanside is conducting a feasibility study — paid for by a Sustainable Communities Planning Grant from Caltrans.

Once complete, the study will present a "grant-ready" project that will "be well-positioned to compete for local, state, and federal funding for final design and construction," according to a statement from the city.

Oceanside residents and business owners can offer their feedback in several ways:

— Take the online survey at www.OsideInlandRailTrail.org through March 31;

— Stop by one of the city's pop-up outreach booths: Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mance Buchanon Park near the San Luis Rey River Trail entrance, or Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Oceanside Pier at Pacific Street; or

— Attend the Open House Community Workshop between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway.

